Jefferson County homicide suspect to be sentenced in July

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man accused of killing his roommate in 2020 will be sentenced July 7.

William Joseph Sivak Jr., 65, originally had a trial set for July 1 and 2. He will now have a plea and sentencing July 7, according to court administration in Jefferson County.

According to state police in Punxsutawney, Sivak got into an argument with 60-year-old Amos Leroy Smail at a home in Union Township on May 10, 2020 and shot him.

Sivak was charged with one felony count of criminal homicide.