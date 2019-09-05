Jefferson County fire company opens restaurant

PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Elk Run Fire Company opened a restaurant in Punxsutawney Wednesday.

The Flashover Club will be a firemen’s club open to the community.

Elk Run’s original firemen’s club closed in 2006.

“We closed it down, we didn’t want to, but we sort of had to,” chief Doug McAfoos said. “Since then, a couple of the members have tossed around about opening up another one.”

They found a place for the new restaurant in the former Elks lodge, which even holds some important Punxsutawney history.

“The first Groundhog Day was held here in this building,” assistant fire chief Josh McAfoos said.

The company hopes to use the restaurant as a different way to raise money for the fire company then their usual fundraisers.

“Grants, things like that, they’re getting harder to come by now,” Josh McAfoos said. “So if we can support ourselves, support our neighboring departments, support other nonprofit organizations, that’s why we’re here.”

“The food’s been great,” customer and Central Company fire chief Scott Depp said. “They have an amazing cheesesteak which i’m about ready to eat some right now.”

The Flashover Club will be open Thursdays through Sundays each week.

They are in the process of getting a liquor license to serve alcohol in the restaurant.

The second floor will also be available to rent out for events.