Jefferson County Fair returns all week long

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – After being canceled last year, the Jefferson County fair has come back in a big way.

Some of the fair’s biggest attractions are on display, including the carnival and petting zoo. Thursday night also marked the livestock auction, where local kids auctioned off animals they have raised. Some of them for as long as a year.

The fair’s return has been great for the kids, the Jefferson County Fair Authority’s treasurer Toni Fachine said, who has been on the committee for 25 years, and said she has never been as excited as she was to welcome the kids back through the entry gates on opening night.

Having a year off made it difficult for everyone when it came to preparing, but the fair authorities vice president said everything has gone smoothly.

“They know these kids by their faces, so that’s a big part of it. We also are trying to scramble, we’re like, ‘Oh are we forgetting something?'” said Stefany Minich, the VP of the Jefferson County Fair Authority. “Because it’s been two years since we really did this… everything‘s been smooth though, everything‘s been going really well, we’ve been having a good week.”

The fair rolls on until Saturday, culminating with the community favorite demolition derby at the grandstands. A full itinerary for what is scheduled can be found on the fair’s website here.