Jefferson County Fair highlighted by tractor pulls, magic shows, more

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Jefferson County Fair is back for 2021 after taking a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Jefferson County Fair takes place from Sunday, July 18 to Saturday, July 24 and will feature tractor pulls, magic shows, games, events and more. The fair gets broken down into “departments” that feature 4H, youth, arts & crafts and even wine and baking contests.

Check out livestock, watch the 2021 Fair Royalty pageant or check out the different exhibits where you can get fruits, vegetables, dairy products and arts and crafts. There will also be carnival rides and various animal shows.

Admission is $9 per person and children age 2 and under are admitted for free. If you want to buy a pass for the whole week, they are available for $36 until July 19 at 5 p.m.