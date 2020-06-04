Jefferson County Fair canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another big event has been canceled due to COVID-19

The Jefferson County Fair will not be happening this year.

Fair officials say they’re deeply saddened by the difficult decision to cancel the fair.

In a statement on Facebook, the fair says Governor Wolf restricting social gatherings larger than 250 people played a part in the decision.

“We feel that meeting these, as well as many other CDC and governmental guidelines, would be impractical and very difficult to enforce,” the post stated.

“We also have to consider the financial risk involved with holding the fair during this pandemic as well as keeping the safety of all parties involved a top priority.”

However they’re hoping to organize an event later in the year to bring the community together.