Jefferson County coronavirus plan in place

BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Jefferson County officials announced Tuesday that they have a plan in place if any cases of coronavirus make it to the county.

Jefferson County emergency services director Tracy Zents presented the plan at Tuesday’s commissioners meeting.

Zents said the county has had a Pandemic Response Plan in place since 2007.

It was last used in 2009 to assist with vaccinations during the H1N1 flu outbreak.

The county is also developing a task force to provide residents with correct and up to date information.

“We want people to be vigilant, it is a very serious concern out there with the coronavirus, Zents said. “However, though, we want them to be focused on their day to day lives. Focus on what they need to do and remain calm.”

The task force would also address unmet needs in the county.

The county is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to monitor the situation.

Zents also reminded residents to be mindful of scams circulating related to coronavirus.

He said county employees received a scam email Monday that claimed to be an official source reporting coronavirus cases in the area.

At this time, there are no reported cases of coronavirus in Jefferson County.