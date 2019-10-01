Jefferson County Constable suspended following sexual assault claims, will remain on ballot in Sheriff election

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Jefferson County Constable has been suspended from his duties until further notice following sexual assault claims, according to an administrative order of court.

Pape is on the Democratic ticket for Jefferson County Sheriff and will remain on the ballot because it’s too late to remove him, according to the Jefferson County Elections Office.

Constable Paul J. Pape, 54th Judicial District, was charged with indecent assault, official oppression, and obstruction of the administration of law Monday.

According to AG Shapiro, Pape attempted to coerce the victim into having sex with him to avoid arrest.

Officials believe there are other victims. Any other victims are encouraged to call 833-937-1036.