JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two churches in Jefferson County have been vandalized and state police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the culprit.

According to a press release, the Chestnut Grove Independent Church at 342 Lipp Road in Gaskill Township was vandalized sometime between May 25 at about 10 p.m. and May 26 at 9 a.m. A glass door, worth about $500, was damaged by someone. Then on June 4 at about 11:54 p.m., someone damaged two four-by-four glass windows, a motion detector and an outside light, according to state police.

Photos via PA Crime Stoppers

Photos via PA Crime Stoppers

According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, the vandalism incidents have been happening since March 4 and also include the Pleasant Grove Church on Jackson Run Road. The churches are close together, only a quarter-mile distance separates the two and police believe that the vandalisms have been done by the same person.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at (814)-938-0510 or to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). A tip can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.

.