Two Jefferson County boroughs receive funding for infrastructure projects

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– After submitting grant applications, Brookville and Brockway boroughs qualified to receive $451,620 in Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) funding this week.

Brockway Borough received $295,000 in flood mitigation funding to install two levee structures along Little Toby Creek and to fill an abandoned waterline within the levee with flowable fill. Installing both structures will allow the borough to maintain participation in the Public Law 84-99 program that provides the reimbursement in event of future levee damage and move closer to getting levee certification.

Brookville Borough received $156,620 in multimodal transportation funding to replace an existing concrete bridge structure on Rose Siding Road. The project will consist of removing of the single-lane structure and replacement with a single span, aluminum, structural plate arch culvert. New asphalt paving, guide rails and a temporary bridge to ensure continued access for local residents.

State Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) and Sen. Cris Dush (R-25) both congratulated the boroughs.

“Properly planned and well-maintained infrastructure is critical for the continued expansion of economic recovery and job creation all throughout our region,” said Smith. “Moving forward, my door is always open to work together with all District 66 borough and township officials to secure this extremely competitive state funding and make our communities even better places to live, work and raise a family

While Sen. Dush was saying how happy he is to see money coming back to improve infrastructure in Jefferson Counties.

“I’m glad money is coming back to Jefferson County communities, with those dollars focused on improving public safety by way of flood mitigation and a bridge replacement,” said Sen. Dush. “I look forward to seeing these needed projects completed.”

The CFA was established as an independent agency of the Commonwealth to administer the Commonwealth’s economic stimulus packages.