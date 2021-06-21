Reward offered in Jefferson County auto theft

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A reward is being offered for information leading to a stolen Dodge Caravan in Brockway.

According to the report, the black 1997 Caravan was taken from the area of 1050 Eagles Nest Road in Brockway sometime between 9:30 p.m. on June 18 and 3 a.m. on June 19. The plate has a number ending in 0117.

The owner reportedly left the van unattended while she was at a party. The van was taken from a nearby field.

Anyone with information regarding this theft, or if the vehicle is located, you’re asked to call State Police out of DuBois at 814-371-4652 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing persons.