Jared Box Project donates ‘Gifts of Play’ to children at Windber hospital

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Jared Box Project donated boxes filled with gifts for children at a local hospital.

The Jared Box Project is an organization based out of State College that inspires people everywhere to create care boxes for kids in hospitals, according to a press release.

Allen Pruchnic, on behalf of the Jared Box Project, dropped off a variety of boxes to kids at the Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center in Windber.

The boxes were filled with “gifts of play,” such as toys, games, craoyons, coloring books and other fun activities, the release said. They were given to young patients of all ages.

The boxes are meant to symbolize the importance of play and are filled with well wishes, hope and love.