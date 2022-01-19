January’s Chili Fest & Wings fundraiser gets delayed, Central PA Humane Society announced

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was a “ruff” call to make, but the Central PA Humane Society announced they’re moving their Chili Fest & Wings Fundraiser due to COVID-19.

The event was scheduled to take place Saturday, Jan. 22, but will now happen at the Bavarian Aid Society’s Grand Ballroom on March 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“It was not an easy decision to make, but even though shelter funds will suffer through our winter months, our main concern is for our community. After all, it’s only through you, the community, that our shelter doors remain open. We cannot in good faith hold this 500 plus person event with the ongoing numbers of Covid 19 cases rising in our area. Our hope is that March 26th will be a healthier time for everyone,” the Humane Society said in their release.

Tickets are available for $25 per person, 21 and older. There’s also a new VIP ticket available for $40 that lets you in an hour before everyone else, but there are only 100 of them so you have to act fast!

Both sets of Tickets are on sale now prior to the event and can be purchased at the Central PA Humane Society and on the CPHS website at www.centralpahumane.org.

Chili and Wing contestants are made up of both restaurants and individuals from Blair and surrounding counties all vying for the prize of Best Chili and/or Wings judged by a panel of celebrity judges. This year there will be 2 live bands – ‘Ages’ and ‘Stephanie & the Wild Hearts’ — and you’ll get to dance the night away.

There will also be a cash bar, basket raffles, 50/50 raffles, gift certificates and great prizes.

CPHS is still looking for sponsors and contestants so if you would like to be involved and support the shelter animals please call Becky Felton @ 814-935-3848 or email her at Bfelton@centralpahumane.org.

More on how this event benefits the Central PA Humane Society:

Proceeds from the CPHS Chili Fest & Wings will benefit the Central PA Humane Society general operations and day-to-day running of the shelter.

CPHS takes in approximately 1,700-2,000 unwanted and abandoned animals every year. They receive no government support or financial assistance from other national rescue groups and rely solely on donations from the community and fundraisers such as this event. CPHS has a very dedicated staff and amazing volunteers who give everything to provide these scared, often abused animals comfort and love during their stay.

CPHS Medical bills are over $365,000 yearly, only showing that the shelter will never turn its back on a neglected, abused or sick animal in need that can be helped! The shelter finds homes for between 1600 to 1700 animals per year and reunites up to 200-300 with their owners.