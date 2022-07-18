CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — West End paramedic Janice Keen Livingston lost her life in a tragic accident in March 2015. On Saturday, the community came together to honor her legacy.

Livingston was struck and killed by a coal truck in the line of duty in 2015 in Johnstown. Soon after the tragedy, groups of first responders decided to build the Janice Keen-Livingston Memorial Park located about a block away from the West End Ambulance Station. The park will honor both Livingston as well as police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel.

On July 16, the ground was officially broken for the park — the same day as what would have been Livingston’s 46th birthday. The next step will be the construction of walls.

“Our mission — whether police, fire or EMS — is saving lives,” park organizer Erin Kabler said in a 2015 interview. “We always come together when there’s any type of emergency. We always work very well together in this community, so we thought it was important to do something for all of us, not just one entity.”

To help build and maintain the Janice keen-Livingston Memorial Park, the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies is accepting donations.

The park isn’t the only way Livingston’s legacy has lived on. In 2016, the Southern Alleghenies EMS Council kicked off a state-wide EMS safety training initiative.

“There are a number of different ways that EMS personnel are injured,” Executive Director for the Southern Alleghenies EMS Council Carl Moen had said. “The primary cause of injury and fatality is motor vehicle accidents. So we’re also having initiatives on motor vehicle training so that drivers know how to handle their vehicles, as well as what is the appropriate way to respond to a call.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

For the latest information on the Janice Keen-Livingston Memorial Park, you can visit its public group on Facebook.