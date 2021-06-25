James City Days takes place in Elk County in June

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Highland Township Recreation Association is celebrating its 10 year anniversary with James City Days, a 3-day event starting Friday, June 25.

This year’s event will include a car & motorcycle show, kiddie carnival with rides by Trowver Ride Co., Chinese auction, raffles, cake/pie contest, hotdog eating contest, and food and craft vendors. All in the Family Entertainment will be there providing music during the car show.

Organizers have also planned fireworks on Saturday night.

The car/motorcycle show will be Saturday, June 26 from Noon to 3 p.m. Registration is 10 a.m. to Noon.

If you would like to register for the car/motorcycle show you can contact the Highland Township Recreation Association on Facebook or call 814-837-4339.

The events kick off Friday, June 25 at 5 p.m. with most events taking place Saturday from Noon to 9 p.m.