Jaffa Sports Show 2021 canceled

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Jaffa Shrine’s Sports Show has been canceled for 2021.
The sports show was originally scheduled for February 21 – 23, 2021. With the typical amount of planning and time it takes for events like this to happen, the decision was recently announced by the Shriners.
“Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we are canceling the 2021 Jaffa Sports Show. We canceled due to the health and well-being of our vendors, patrons, and nobles. We look forward to seeing each and every one of you at the 2022 show.”Statement from the Jaffa Shriners