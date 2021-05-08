Jaffa Shriners honors current potentate

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Members of the Jaffa Shriners are taking a trip to the beach Saturday night, with a party to honor their current potentate, the leader of the 2,200 members.

This is an annual reception that has been held for many years, but last year was canceled due to the pandemic.

There are 280 invited guests that said they are happy they can get together again.

This year’s potentate is Jim Miller, who began his term in January, he said this reception is filled with a lot of good food and fun.

“We’ll have a feast of filet mignons and crab cakes prepared by our in-house chef and then after that, we’ll go upstairs for our formal work, we’ll have speeches, will introduce visitors, and then after that is over we’ll come back down here for dancing and refreshments,” Potentate Miller said.

The event was from 3 to 11 PM.

The potentate is looking forward to Jaffa having more events going on soon, like their circus and raffles.