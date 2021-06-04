Jaffa Shrine to host charity walk event

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Jaffa Shrine Center located in Altoona will be hosting the Jaffa Walk For Love Event, June 13.

The Jaffa Shrine Center is home to the Shriners, a fraternity that has over 200 locations in several countries all over the world. The Shrine is also a spinoff of the Freemasonry fraternity.

Participants must register for the event and can do so on their website or can register on the day of the event. The fee is $25 and participants will receive a t-shirt when pre-registering.

If participants choose to register right before the event, the fee is raised to $30 but will not receive a t-shirt. The time for participants to register during the day is from 11:45 p.m.- 12:45p.m. The one-mile walk will then began after at 1 p.m.

All proceeds go towards Shriners Hospital For Children. For more information, visit the Jaffa Shrine Website.