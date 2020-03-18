Jaffa Shrine postpones circus, Confederate Railroad concert

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Jaffa Shrine took to social media today to post an update for two big events that are now postponed in an attempt to avoid large gatherings for the time being.

The Altoona Jaffa Shrine Circus that was scheduled to be from April 20 to April 26 has been moved to September 24 through September 30.

The Confederate Railroad concert with Wayne Jennings that was scheduled for April 10, will now happen on October 23, 2020.

The Jaffa stated that if you already purchased tickets they will be honored on the newly scheduled dates.