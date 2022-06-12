BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)- Organizers say more than 150 people took part in the Jaffa Shrine Walk for Love on Sunday.

“The turnout was great, everyone came out for a good cause and it looks like we had a very good event today we’re happy with it,” David Dodson with the Jaffa Shrine said.

More than $20,000 was raised for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“Mostly Philadelphia, we also support Cincinnati, but most of the funds will go towards the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia.

“It’s great to see everybody out here, a lot of sponsors, we appreciate those also, very good day for shriners hospitals and for Jaffa Shriners, nice to see everyone out here having a good time,” Dodson said.

Bill Langham supports the Jaffa Shrine Walk for Love, “All the kids do need help, it gets them back into the life that they need,” Langham said.