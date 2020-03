ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Jaffa Shrine Circus for 2020 has been postponed temporarily.

The Clowns, the spectacle, and all the entertainment was scheduled for April 20 to April 26 at the Jaffa for their yearly traditional performance.

This year, however, the date has been postponed to a later date in the year. Officials are discussing when the new date will be and we’ll be sure to let everyone know when that is.

You can keep up with the Jaffa Circus on their Facebook page by clicking here.