ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The COVID-19 test clinic at the Jaffa Shrine Center will be closed on March 1 due to a scheduling conflict.

The test clinic will reopen Wednesday, March 2. It will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 2.

Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is free. Patients must be at least three years old and no appointment is necessary.