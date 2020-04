ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The circus at the Jaffa Shrine may be postponed, but that not stopping these clowns from having fun.

The Jaffa Clowns will be driving through the streets of Altoona next week.

From 6-8 pm on Tuesday, April 21, the Jaffa Clowns will be providing smiles from your front door.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and encourage spectators to follow them as well.