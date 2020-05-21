Jaden’s Quest: Young cancer patient remains hopeful through faith, community love

SAXTON, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Your child has cancer. Those words are a parent’s worst fear. And to find out in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic, it’s unimaginable.

But a local community is rallying behind one young man and his family just a month after his diagnosis.

Jaden Gibson is 16 years old, a Sophomore in the VO-Tech program at Tussey Mountain High School.

“School is fun. Sometimes, it can be boring, but it’s mostly okay,” he said.

“Jaden does have a good sense of humor. Some of my friends tell me he’s funny. I don’t always see that side of him I guess because he’s quiet at times,” Jaden’s mom Alecia Gibson said.

But something felt wrong. In December, Jaden started getting sick.

“His finger nails got all white. His lips got all white, and he was pretty weak, and he had some nose bleeds, some gum bleeds, and no stamina,” Alecia said.

Jaden and his mom did a telehealth appointment with his doctor and went to get blood work done

“Just a few short hours after that blood work was completed, his pediatrician called and said I think he may have Leukemia,” Alecia said.

From April 14th to May 9th, Jaden was at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh receiving his first round of treatment.

“The first 26 days had some very rough moments,” his mom said.

After nearly four weeks in the hospital, it was time for Jaden to come home, but not without his own parade, led by the Saxton Volunteer Fire Department.

“Jaden said,’ I knew my friends and family were supporting me but I didn’t know the whole community was behind me’,” Alecia said.

Friends and family gathered along the side of the road, cheering with signs.

“I thought I would get like a pizza or just food, but I was truly amazing how the community got together and just threw a parade for me,” Jaden said.

There’s also a gofundme to help the Gibsons with medical bills.

“It has been a blessing and beyond what I ever expected,” Jaden’s mom said.

There is also t-shirts for sale that say “Jaden’s Quest, Our Faith Can Move Mountains.”

“As I look at him, this week I see he is doing well. He’s eating. He’s enjoying it. He has gained weight, so that has made me very hopeful

Jaden goes back to Pittsburgh on Friday for some test results and to start his second round of treatment.

To follow Jaden’s progress, there’s a Facebook group called “Jaden’s Quest” where family and friends can post updates and any words of encouragement.