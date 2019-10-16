Jackson East Taylor Sewer Authority gets $5.5 million for sewer repairs

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — $5.5 million was recently awarded to the Jackson East Taylor Sewer Authority for sewer upgrades.

The money will help fix a variety of issues including pollution of properties and streams while extending 22,000 feet of gravity sewers and 3,000 feet for force main sewers.

In addition, it will go toward buying a new pump station and provide pump replacements for the two existing pump stations.

Chairman for the Jackson East Taylor Sewer Authority, George Burkey, says the money will be key for an upcoming business park.

“Better for development, especially out on Route 22, where that’s part of the business park and we get any more development up that way. If there’s no sewage, you can’t develop it.”