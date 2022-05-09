BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from May 6’s drawing will split a jackpot prize of $210,000. One of the winning tickets was sold in Blair County.

The other two tickets were sold in Berks and Allegheny Counties, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The locations are listed below:

Redner’s Quick Shoppe, 3401 Pricetown Road, Fleetwood, Berks County;

Buster’s Restaurant & Six-Pack, 111 Allegheny St., Hollidaysburg, Blair County; and

Giant Eagle, 7000 Oxford Drive, Bethel Park, Allegheny County.

Each jackpot winner matched all five numbers drawn: 4-8-14-16-24. They will each claim $70,000.