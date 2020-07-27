J.A.R.I. offering free class building maintenance course to eligible Johnstown residents

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown Area Regional Industries is offering a free 24-week building maintenance course to eligible Johnstown residents.

The class aims to offer graduates the chance to earn industry based credits that could lead to employment in commercial and residential building maintenance, constructions or utilities.

Classes start on August 31 and run through February.

“A lot of people can not afford to go through a year or two-year program because they have to have money coming in to support their families or just support themselves…so a short term training program is attractive to individuals like that especially if underemployed and they’re working two to three different jobs,” said Debi Balog, director of workforce employment with J.A.R.I.

More information can be found by emailing Balog at dbalog@jari.com