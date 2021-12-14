IUP offering free cybersecurity camp for local middle, high school students

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) will host an “interesting and unique” opportunity this summer for local grade-school students.

Richland High School, located in Cambria County, wrote a reminder on Facebook that this summer, IUP will host its annual GenCyber Advanced Student Program in-person on June 13 through 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free camp is open to middle and high school students, and it will address essential security concepts with an “interesting, novel approach to strengthen interest in cybersecurity,” according to IUP’s website.

Each student will receive an electronic kit and learn detailed information about cybersecurity, hacking defense techniques and cybersecurity careers. IUP said they’ll work alongside professors and other experts to engage in group activities, structured discovery, hands-on laboratory experiences and informational instructions.

Applications are accepted online until Feb. 4, and space is limited. To apply, click here.

There will also be two online pre-camp activity days on March 26 and May 7, and an online post-camp activity day on Sept. 10.

According to IUP, GenCyber is a national initiative that is supported by the National Science Foundation and the National Security Agency with the following goals in mind:

Ignite, sustain, and increase awareness of K12 cybersecurity content and cybersecurity postsecondary and career opportunities for participants through year-round engagement

Increase student diversity in cybersecurity college and career readiness pathways at the K-12 level

Facilitate teacher readiness within a teacher learning community to learn, develop, and deliver cybersecurity content for the K-12 classroom in collaboration with other nationwide initiatives

For more information, head to IUP’s website under its IUP GenCyber Summer 2022 Program page. Additionally, anyone with questions is asked to email gen-cyber@iup.edu.