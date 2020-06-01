‘It’s like a dream come true’: Local business owner thankful for forgivable loan

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County will be going into the green phase this Friday, but small businesses continue to struggle to reopen.

With some help from the PA 30 Day Fund, one owner said he’s ready to welcome everyone back.

As of Monday, six businesses in Blair County are receiving $3,000 they need to make ends meet.

Jack Reiter is owner and operator of Jack’s Grubb Shack. They’ve been doing take-out and deliver orders since the beginning of April and just reopened their stand at Canoe Creek on Memorial Day.

“It’s been horrific, not only for me but everyone in the community,” he said.

A family member told him about the PA 30 Day Fund and said he needed to apply.

“I didn’t apply for any of the other loans because I know there’s a lot of other people out there that need the money more, so I just let it go and then I got the PA 30 Fund, but yeah, that’s really nice of them to do that,” Reiter said.

Just a few days later, he got a call, saying he would get the forgivable loan.

“It’s like a dream come true. I really needed the money to pay some of my vendors, and I got employees that are kinda suffering through this whole thing that I’ve had to layoff, and yeah, it’s gonna help out tremendously,” Reiter said.

Blair County Facilitator Jim Foreman said so far $70,000 have been raised, but that’s not the only reason why they wanted to help.

“The hope that it gives someone that other people care about them, that they can get through to the other side, the hope is important as the money,” he said.

The fund will only be in place for the next 30 days, and Reiter said anyone that needs the help should apply.

“I encourage everyone to get that. I mean a lot of these people are just helping out the small business people and that’s just great,” he said.

There are some requirement to receive these funds. For more information you can visit pa30dayfund.com.