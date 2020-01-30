‘It’s an unbelievable story’ how a local car dealership was saved with the help of a customer

CASSVILLE, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Last Friday, Price Motor Sales, a family-owned car dealership announced they were closing after 77 years in Huntingdon County.

However, this all changed when someone stepped-in to help the dealership. WTAJ spoke with dealer ownership to see how they were saved at the eleventh hour.

Just as owners at Price Motor Sales in Cassville were saying their last goodbyes to customers, a random patron (from out of the area) was on the phone with the dealership. The topic of the phone call: when he could pick up his car from the shop.

But, the conversation soon changed.

“When he found out we were going to close over the telephone he said let me talk to the owner, and told me he might be able to help us,” said dealership co-owner Fred Price.

Price said he was skeptical at first, but soon realized they could salvage the business.

“A miracle happened,” according to Price.

He and the out-of-town customer met Saturday morning at the dealership and worked together through the weekend to restructure the dealership, so they could stay open.

“It’s just an unbelievable story,” Price said.

One that really went down to the wire as Price’s reopening only became official at the 11th hour Tuesday–when they had till 5:00 p.m. to save the business.

“At 4:59 p.m. we got word that it was a go.” Price said.

The customer supporting the business wishes to remain anonymous, but others in the community expressed their thanks.

“It’s a nice surprise because it would be a shame to lose a longstanding business of that type. To have them come back so quickly, I think, is a positive thing,” said Andrea Wolven from Huntingdon.

All 20 employees at the dealership were offered back their jobs…all but a couple are currently working there.

“Huntingdon people are aware of the people that live here and the need for jobs. It speaks well of them to offer them back,” Wolven said.

The dealership isn’t looking in the rear-view mirror, they now have plans to expand.

“Currently our body shop is not on site [with the dealership]. Our plan is to move it to the dealership. We also plan on expanding the service department,” Price said.

He added that this expansion would ideally be done in the next two years.

Looking back, Price says it’s hard to believe how things could change so drastically in a matter of days.

“I just feel like I’ve got a huge weight off my shoulders,” he said.

Proving that all it takes is one person to turn a business stalled at a red light– into one zooming through a green light.

Why was the dealership closing in the first place?

Dealer ownership says car and truck sales were down slightly last year, but that’s not why they planned to close. Instead, they cited high interest payments on car inventory–paying more for the cars than they were making in sales.

“We were dealing with a large bank that didn’t know how to deal with smaller dealerships, so they hurt us with a higher interest rate,” said General Sales Manager Scott Price.

The dealership was able to restructure their business, paying lower interest rates through a local bank with the help of the aforementioned anonymous customer.

Ownership added that their business model of selling mostly SUV’s and trucks (Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram) works well in their region.

“We live in a very mountainous area, so that’s a good thing,” Fred Price said.

“They’re important because they know the people that they serve and they know the pulse of what’s going on in the community,” Wolven said.

Price tells WTAJ that customers will not see a change in sales and service.