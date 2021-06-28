Items stolen from historical society, state police investigate

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the person responsible for stealing items from a local historical society.

Around 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 25, a person broke into the Berlin Area Historical Society located on 2074 Huckleberry Highway, state police said.

The burglar stole an antique world map, a door key and an American flag. The items stolen are estimated to value over $500.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset State Police at 814-445-4104.