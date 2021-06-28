Items stolen from historical society, state police investigate

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the person responsible for stealing items from a local historical society.

Around 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 25, a person broke into the Berlin Area Historical Society located on 2074 Huckleberry Highway, state police said.

The burglar stole an antique world map, a door key and an American flag. The items stolen are estimated to value over $500.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset State Police at 814-445-4104.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss