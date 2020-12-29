Items recovered from search warrant after Jilly Todaro goes missing

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Johnstown continue to investigate the disappearance of 43-year-old Jilly Todaro.

Todaro was last seen on December 13th on the 500 block of Franklin Street.

December 18th, Johnstown Police issued a missing persons press release.

Two search warrants were executed last week for Brian Gills’s home, a man Todaro has a history with, and where she was last seen.

The first warrant was to look for any evidence of where she might have gone, such as notes or bus passes.

“And then we did another search warrant on if anything had happened to her and if she was injured in any way anything that would lead us to that,” Johnstown Police Department, Detective Sergeant, Cory Adams said.

Police said they recovered items, but could not say what was found.