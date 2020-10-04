IT outages affecting several State Agencies

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Office of Administration announced Sunday they are working to resolve an IT issue affecting multiple state agencies, including online voter registration.

The office says the issue began at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

They say technicians have identified the cause as an equipment failure at a data center managed for the commonwealth and immediately began to work on plans for recovery, which are currently in progress. The data center is managed by Unisys.

“We are working around the clock with our vendors to bring services back online as quickly as possible and will continue to do so until operations are fully restored,” said Secretary of Administration Michael Newsome.

“In the meantime, the affected agencies are working to activate their continuity plans and provide additional information to customers of the impacted services.”

Officials say that the outage is also affecting the Departments of State, Revenue, Human Services and the Pa Liquor Control Board. There was no malicious or physical or cyber activity, nor any loss of data, officials add.