UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Attending the Super Bowl is something that is probably on the bucket list for most sports fans, but few get to do it. There are countless reasons why it is so difficult for all fans to attend.

However, a few Penn State students were given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to head out to Los Angeles for the big game to write for the Associated Press. For those students they couldn’t pass up the opportunity. They weren’t there just for the game, they got to spend the whole week taking in the festivities.

“We were reporting on community events. Volunteer opportunities for the players themselves as well as on Friday,” said Andrew Destin, a Penn State senior. “Two days before the Super Bowl, both Preston (Shoemaker) and I, we were assigned teams to go out and get quotes for so I went out to the Cincinnati Bengals practice at UCLA.”

As millions were taken to the stadium through their TV’s, the reality of just how big an opportunity it was sank in.

“It didn’t feel real until we stepped foot inside SoFi Stadium because everything leading up to that I was familiar with, had been to the area before and been on these cross country plane rides,” said Destin. “But when we finally got in the stadium it really hit and it was hard to soak it all in because it goes by so quick.”

The atmosphere was indescribable and as the game came down to the wire, it got so loud that the stadium was shaking and they had to do a double take that it wasn’t an earthquake.

“All game it felt like the Bengals were playing in front of their home fans,” said Preston Shoemaker, a Penn State senior. “There were so many Bengals fans in the arena until maybe the last two minutes of that game. Then it shifted and all of a sudden the Rams fans were being as loud as could be. The Rams go down and score with Cooper Kupp right there at the two minute warning mark and then they got that stop on defense. The place was going nuts.”

The festivities and the game itself all led up the the most memorable part of the night; their time to shine, which was signaled by the final whistle of the game.

“It was insane. You always wonder what it’s like the minute it happens,” said Jake Starr, a Penn State senior. “The confetti starts shooting, the teams storm onto the field. There was a trophy ceremony. That was great and just having a chance just for an hour on Press Row as everything was happening down on the field and just go on the air live on the radio and just talk about the game.”

They say these memories will last a lifetime.