Is church membership dropping? Local pastors offer their thoughts

(WTAJ) — U.S. church membership has fallen below 50% for the very first time according to a new Gallup Poll.

The news comes as we’re all still dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic. But is that the reason why?

The study says no and the poll suggests that in 2020, 47% of U.S. adults belonged to a church, synagogue or mosque. Meaning for the first-ever time, 53% of Americans did not.

But according to the Gallop Poll, church memberships are down more than 20 points from the turn of the century. The study also suggests the change is a result of a rise in Americans with no religious preference.

Larry Fulmer a pastor with the Salvation Army in Altoona tells us while the study says religious preference may have changed over the years, he thinks the current climate is a result of COVID-19.

“People are just not comfortable going out yet,” said Pastor Fulmer. “Sometimes people are not willing to take that risk.”

Fulmer also says the change may be a result of churches live streaming their services online for free.

Eric Poteat who is also a pastor says the numbers at his church are not down. However, the method of operation has changed.

Poteat adds the other side to this story is donations and they have made it through this crisis because of their own special saints.

“Folks are attending church they’re not actually becoming members but they are coming to attend,” said Pastor Poteat. “There’s that faithful few that even though COVID-19 started and folks started staying home they were still faithful to mail in their donations.”