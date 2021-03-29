Is Blair County ready to move to vaccination phase 1B?

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — With the Biden Administration working towards the goal to have the covid-19 vaccine widely distributed to the public, leaders in Blair County said they’re ready for this change now.

With folks over the age of 65 and those with medical conditions still the primary target for vaccinations, one Blair County leader told me he thinks the majority of these “most vulnerable” have already received their shots.

There are about 26,000 people over the age of 65 in Blair County and according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website, there are about 25,000 folks in the county who have either had one or two shots of the vaccine.

President and CEO of the Altoona Blair County Development Corporation, Stephen McKnight, said he thinks the elderly is a big majority of this number.

“We’ve got to reach a point where we expand it and open it up to folks so we can achieve the goal that we are hoping to achieve here in Pennsylvania and nationally,” McKnight said.

Director of Mainline Pharmacy, John Pastorek, agrees that some counties are ready to move on to the next phase, but not all.

“Most people who wanted to be vaccinated in Cambria and Somerset counties have found the vaccine who are eligible, I think those counties are ready, I think the counties closer to the cities are not quite ready yet,” Pastorek said.

The CDC reports more than 28% of the United States population receiving the vaccine and over a dozen states having the vaccine available to anyone 16 or older, McKnight said he wants to see better distribution in our own area in these coming weeks.

“Hopefully by may 1st, we will be in a position where anyone that wants one can have one and be able to schedule it because again that is what we have been promised, a return to normalcy here in greater capacity and freedoms both in businesses and social life and we need to get to that point very very soon,” McKnight said.

Mainline Pharmacy encourages anyone who wants to get a vaccine to double-check their eligibility.

“it’s a very broad criteria to have conditions, with the BMI, breathing conditions, smoking, its a lot of conditions that make you eligible that many under the age of 65 don’t realize,” Pastorek said.

Mainline Pharmacy is having a mass vaccination clinic Tuesday in Blair County, although those appointments are full, they still have many spots open for the clinic being held on April 6th.