Irvona fire leaves family homeless, Moose Lodge begins a drive for them

IRVONA, CLEARFIELD CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a fire at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 14, 2019.

They were able to put the fire out on Rose Street in Irvona Township, but the house was said to be a loss.

No injuries were reported, but the residents, including a child, have been left homeless.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire and have estimated the total loss at over $250,000.

A drive for the family is taking place at the Coalport Moose Lodge on Main Street. You’re asked to drop off items such as clothing, canned goods, toothbrushes, etc… for the family at the Lodge.