IRVONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– From now on, the bridge on Hopkins Street in Irvona, Pennsylvania will be known as the Private First Class Lynn Lydell Stephenson Memorial Bridge.

Stephenson died on May 8, 1969, at the age of 20 while serving in the Vietnam War. He left behind his wife Pamala and his unborn son. He grew up just outside of Irvona, Pennsylvania.

“Our whole family is thrilled it’s overdue,” Cindy Bowman, Stephenson’s niece said. “Honestly, everyone deserves this, anyone who died in service deserves this honor. I think it’s a good reminder just like the bridge on fifty-three that was dedicated. It just makes you think about what happened to that person.”

The Irvona Veterans Memorial Committee and the Irvona Borough Council joined together with members of his family to make the event possible.

The service included songs sang by Kim Kozak and poems by Rudnick that honored those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving. VFW Post 7043 also honored Stephenson with a rifle salute and the playing of taps.