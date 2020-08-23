IRC hosts annual Hazardous Waste pick-up in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This week, a few hundred people from Blair County gathered up their old paint, fluorescent lights, and other hazardous household waste and carted it over to PNG Field in Altoona.

The IRC, which manages the county’s recycling efforts, held its annual hazardous waste pick-up.

The event took place Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

People with household waste paid $15 per trunk load.

A spokesman says the hazardous waste pick-up is a way to ensure that these materials are disposed of properly instead of being dumped along the road or poured down the drain.

“Certainly mother nature will feel the effects of it, maybe not today, but the paint things like that could get into the waterways any of the liquids hazardous or not could get into the waterway as well,” Brock Bryan, Education & Enforcement Coordinator for the IRC, said.

Brock Bryan says you can be fined if you’re caught dumping hazardous materials.

He estimates that close to 400 people took advantage of the waste pick-up.