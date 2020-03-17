IRC collection, recycling closes both locations in Blair County for 2 weeks

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) –The IRC has announced the closure of their Buckhorn and Duncansville facilities to the public effective March 17 to March 31.

The company is following directives from Governor Tom Wolf who recommended the closure of “non-essential” businesses.

IRC reports that while many municipalities will still be doing their annual spring cleanups in the coming weeks, the public will not be able to access the facilities for yard waste drop off. The purchase of mulch, compost, and topsoil will be unavailable as well.

They report that commercial contractors will not have access to the Duncansville facility during this period for any purchases.

IRC reminds everyone that curbside recycling will still be occurring with your local waste provider.

For more information on your local municipalities’ spring cleanups, please visit http://ircenvironment.org/collection-recycling/residential/yard-waste-collection.