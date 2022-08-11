CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new bar is open in DuBois that gives a nightclub atmosphere.

Invictus Nightfall has been in the works for over a year now. The new bar is a part of the already existing, Invictus Weapon Throwing. The most difficult part for the owners of the bar was obtaining their liquor license.

Now, after a year-long build owners, Joe Morrison and Shealene Williams are excited to be open. Morrison not only came up with the idea but him and his father built everything in the new area themselves.

“My dad and I both grew up with a background in construction,” Morrison said. “I was very grateful for all his help in making this happen.”

One feature about the new bar Morrison added was the variety of drinks and the different twists they are trying to create.

“We’re trying to do a different twist, there’s a lot of sports bars around here, there’s a lot of clubs around here,” Morrison said. “We’re trying to give a different atmosphere. More of like I said a nightclub atmosphere. Cocktails and mixed drinks are going to be the focus. Also, fun drinks. My fiance, she’s doing themed drinks.”

Morrison hopes in the future to expand even more to include gaming so there is something for all ages.

For more information visit the Invictus Recreations website.