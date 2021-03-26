Investigators find drugs after intercepting suspicious parcel in Bedford

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The home of a 31-year-old man was searched after investigators said they intercepted a suspicious parcel that was being mailed there.

On March 25, a federal agent from the U.S. Inspection Services and state police troopers found several pounds of marijuana, a large number of psychedelic mushrooms, several hundred prescription pills, cocaine, LSD, drug paraphernalia and packaging materials, according to a press release.

Jeffrey Sheeder, of Everett, was charged with possession with intent to deliver and other related offenses.

He was placed in the Bedford County Jail in lieu of bail.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.