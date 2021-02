HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating the death of a woman who was initially reported missing in Huntingdon County.

Police say Yvonne Rhodenizer was found this morning along Rocky Ridge Road in Cass Township. Before she was located, Rhodenizer was last seen on the night of Feb. 7 and reported missing soon after.

This is currently an open investigation and officials are waiting on autopsy results. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact police.