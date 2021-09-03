Investigation reveals UPMC Altoona nurse took, used drugs from hospital

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Registered Nurse at UPMC Altoona is facing charges after police and organization officials say she pulled controlled substances from the hospital with no documentation.

Lisa Depew, 54, is charged with a felony count of acquiring or obtaining possession of a controlled substance as well as a misdemeanor count of furnishing false or fraudulent material.

After an internal investigation completed by UPMC Altoona, it was found that from April 1 to July 28, there were 24 occasions where Depew pulled controlled substances and never documented them as being administered to a patient. It was also found that there were 26 instances where controlled substances were pulled and then record-keeping of administration was delayed, according to the charges filed.

In an interview with UMPC Altoona investigators, Depew admitted to pulling Oxycodone and Hydrocodone. When speaking with Police, Depew said the substances were for her own use and that she would take them from the hospital to then ingest them at her residence, according to police.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29 with a bail set at $15,000.