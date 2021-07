BLAIR COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ)– Volunteers responded to a call of fire that broke out in Duncansville shortly after 6 p.m. on July 1.

The fire was on a front porch at a vacant house on the 1100 block on 6th Avenue .

The cause of the fire is currently unknown as the State Police Fire Marshall continues the investigation.

Stick with WTAJ as the investigation is ongoing.