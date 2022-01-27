Investigation leads Bedford County officials to drugs, one in custody

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation by officials lead them to find drugs and paraphernalia at a Bedford County residence.

On Thursday the Bedford County Drug Task Force with the Bedford County Office of the Attorney General performed a search warrant at a residence on Center Street in Hyndman, according to a press release from the Bedford County Office of the District Attorney. The search warrant was obtained after the task force conducted a three-month investigation led by Bedford County District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts.

An individual was taken into custody for outstanding bench warrants and the Bedford County Drug Task Force is filing charges. About nine grams of meth with a value of $900, three Xanax bars and drug paraphernalia were seized from the residence after the search.

“The Office of the District Attorney is pleased with the results of this intensive investigation,” Childers-Potts said in a statement. “The investigation is ongoing, and we are currently waiting for lab results and other items, which may result in additional charges being filed against other individuals. Our Task Force worked tirelessly to gather intel to further the investigation. The cooperation and assistance of the agencies involved is invaluable. All agencies and individuals involved deserve to be commended on their dedication and efforts to ensure the operation was a success.”

Pennsylvania State Police, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Bedford Police Department, Saxton Police Department and Everett Police Department assisted in the investigation.