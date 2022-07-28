ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Ridgway man is facing a laundry list of charges after investigators said they found him in possession of hundreds of pictures involving child pornography.

According to the court documents, 46-year-old Michael Penfield faces 350 charges of child pornography after an investigation that began in 2020.

The investigation began after the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children reported to authorities that 108 photos of child pornography were uploaded to Google Photos and Google Drive in November of 2019, according to the criminal complaint.

During the investigation, authorities obtained a date of birth for the suspect and an address of where the child pornography was being uploaded. They reportedly traveled to West Cardott Street where they located an apartment. Authorities said the date of birth matched Penfield’s.

Investigators uncovered email information linking Penfield to the child pornography pictures and also discovered that he would sometimes go by the name of “Squirrel” which was used in one of the email accounts associated with uploading child phonography, according to the criminal complaint.

A A search warrant was executed on Penfield’s apartment where investigators found a locked room with a bed in the basement. A tablet was also found underneath the bed that had over 100 images of child pornography on it, investigators said.

In total, investigators found that Penfield was either in possession of, or uploaded to Google 350 photos of child pornography, according to the criminal complaint.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Penfield is currently lodged in the Elk County Prison with bail set at $250,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 3.