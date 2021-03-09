Investigation: Group attempts to smuggle drugs into state prison

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two women are facing charges after police say they attempted to help an inmate smuggle a large quantity of K2 into SCI Smithfield.

Anitra J. Lyles, 52 and Nyla Meade, 23, are accused of trying to help 29-year-old inmate Johnie Washington. Police identified Lyles and Meade as Washington’s mother and sister.

According to the criminal complaint, monitored phone calls from August 2020 show Washington and Lyles talking about moving a folder with pieces of paper inside. Lyles and Washington discussed the number of pages in a folder, and police say Washington became irate when he learned there were only 10 pages. Washington claims there were supposed to be 19 pages.

K2 is synthetic marijuana, also known as spice. According to the charges filed, the pieces of paper in question are suspected of being soaked in K2.

Washington also spoke to Meade on the phone about the status of the papers. After monitoring these calls, police executed a search warrant on Lyles’ home in Clairton, Allegheny County. Police found papers containing suspected K2 at the scene and one paper containing stickers, one containing the address of SCI Smithfield.

Lyles and Meade both have a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 17 facing contraband and drug-related charges. Washington has been charged and is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.