Intoxicated Somerset woman facing charges after teens reach out to officers

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset woman was taken into custody and faces charges after officers say two teens reached out to them, concerned for the woman.

Brandy Gastley, 43, of Somerset was reportedly intoxicated when she showed up at a home on N. Center Avenue to pick up two teens just after 10 p.m. on Aug. 10. The children then reached out to officers with concern about the woman whom they believe was intoxicated. Child and Youth Services(CYS) investigated the matter and called for Somerset police to assist.

Police noted that Gastley was saying that she drove there to pick up the teens and had two other juveniles in her vehicle. She was then given a field sobriety test that showed positive clues. Police then arrested her for DUI.

The teens were taken to the CYS office and Gastley was taken to UPMC Somerset where she submitted to a chemical test.

According to the report, charges of DUI and endangering the welfare of children are pending until the test results are returned.