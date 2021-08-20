Police: Intoxicated couple with drugs arrested at Cambria County Dollar General

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Indiana County couple face charges after they showed up intoxicated at the Carrolltown Dollar General with heroin and several other drugs on them, according to state police at Ebensburg.

On Aug. 10, employees at Dollar General called the cops on 33-year-old Kathryn Hoover and 41-year-old Jessey Borruto, saying that Borruto wasn’t wearing shoes and refused to leave, and Hoover was in the bathroom for over an hour.

Once police arrived and escorted them out, Hoover kept giving police false names before finally identifying herself. It turns out, Hoover was wanted by the Cambria County Sheriff’s Office, police note.

Police report they asked Hoover if she had anything on her, and she pulled out an orange pill bottle with several pills and stamp bags. She also had additional stamp bags with “Taylor Gang” printed on them, and she admitted to police that they were heroin.

In the back of Borruto’s vehicle was a safe that contained several syringes, a spoon, empty plastic bags, pills and empty stamp bags with “Taylor Gang” printed on them.

Both Hoover and Borruto were arraigned Thursday on drug-related charges and public intoxication. Hoover faces an additional charge of false identification.

Hoover is confined to the Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $25,000, and Borruto is free without bail.

Both have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 14.