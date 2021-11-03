Intoxicated Cambria County man burglarizes pharmacy, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Saint Michael man is behind bars after police reported he broke into a local pharmacy and attempted to steal two pill bottles.

The incident occurred Oct. 31 around 9 a.m. at the Forest Hills Pharmacy in Sidman, according to court documents. Adams Township police found 30-year-old Michael Allen Peters behind the counter of the pharmacy, On him were two pill bottles, both of which were open and labeled oxycodone hydrochloride, though Peters claimed they were prescribed to him.

Peters exited the pharmacy through the broken glass of the front door and was put in handcuffs and placed in the back of the patrol car. Police noted that Peters said he broke the glass with his wedding ring. Though, police found a large rock on the sink counter in the pharmacy they believe he used instead.

While police were looking around the pharmacy for other potential suspects and photographing damages, they heard Peters kicking the inside of the patrol car.

Police reported they opened the door to readjust Peters’ handcuffs, and he tried to push his way out of the car. Because Peters wouldn’t stop, police tased him three times before they were able to shut him in the car.

When getting ready to leave, police noted Peters once again started kicking the windows and door of the car. They took Peters out and forced him to the ground, and because he kept resisting, they tased him a fourth time.

Peters was visibly under the influence of a substance, according to the affidavit, so Forest Hills EMS transported him to Conemaugh hospital as a precaution of a possible overdose.

Peters was arraigned on charges including burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, theft, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.

He’s confined to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $150,000 cash bail. His preliminary hearing is slated for Nov. 4.